-
Kentucky’s top Republican and Democrat in Washington both voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but they diverge on whether to move forward…
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell celebrated the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, saying it could pave the way to fix the…
-
A partnership of state and federal conservation groups is celebrating the largest lock and dam removal in Kentucky history.The removal of Green River Lock…
-
All residents of Kentucky’s 5th largest county should have access to reliable, high-speed internet by the end of next year. A ribbon-cutting was held on…
-
-
Demand for vaccines has decreased in recent weeks and less than 50% of the U.S. population is full vaccinated.While in Bowling Green Thursday, U.S. Senate…
-
The beginning stages of a plan to bring high-speed, reliable internet access to homes and businesses is underway in Kentucky. The General Assembly this…
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t support President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure package, expressing worries about…
-
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear praised the Republican-led legislature for funding broadband, water and school construction projects with Kentucky’s share of…
-
President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan contains tens of billions of dollars to address environmental and economic issues throughout the Ohio Valley…