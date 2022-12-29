One of the largest infrastructure grants in U.S. history will allow Kentucy, Ohio to begin construction on Brent Spence Bridge project

A decades-long project to improve the flow of traffic and commerce between Kentucky and Ohio can now move forward with a cash infusion from the federal government.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is receiving $1.6 billion in one of the largest infrastructure grants in U.S. history, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted by Congress last year.

The Brent Spence Bridge connects Kentucky and Ohio and is a key corridor for the nation’s supply chain.

In a news conference on Thursday, Beshear said the federal money will allow the two states to build a companion bridge without tolls.

“I’d say congratulations to northern Kentucky, but this is so much bigger," stated Beshear. "So much of our nation’s GDP crosses the bridge each day, and while the bridge is structurally sound, it wasn’t designed for the amount of traffic it has.”

The Brent Spence Bridge carries about 160,000 vehicles daily, twice the amount of traffic it was designed for when constructed in the 1960s.

Beshear said the federal grant was the last piece in having the $3.6 billion project completely funded.

Ground-breaking is set for late 2023 with completion of the project targeted for 2029.

