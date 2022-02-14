-
The tragic images coming out of the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian are hitting home for three Western Kentucky University students from the Caribbean…
-
As Hurricane Dorian begins to bear down on the nation’s southeastern coast, a Daviess County man is lending a hand to those impacted by the storm. Among…
-
The captain of the Salvation Army in Owensboro is preparing to head to the east coast to assist in Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. Rebekah Abram is…
-
-
The impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is reigniting talk about national infrastructure needs. Parts of southern Kentucky recently saw flooding after…