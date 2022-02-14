-
As Kentucky continues to recover from the job losses and the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of America’s iconic social service…
Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Starts Season with Solid Budget to Buy 'Ugly Produce' and Protein ItemsA perfect appearance isn’t everything when it comes to produce. The Kentucky Farms to Food Banks program proves that by purchasing what's affectionately…
The job losses and months of virtual learning when children didn’t get school meals during the pandemic created a hunger crisis for many Kentucky…
The Biden administration announced Monday the expansion of a nutrition program, born amid the start of the pandemic, that could provide more food to…
This week’s winter weather is keeping those who deliver meals to Kentucky’s senior citizens off the roads.But hunger doesn’t take a break during snow…
The year 2020 has dropped two major challenges on the residents of Muhlenberg County.First, a major plant shut down, followed by COVID-19. That one-two…
The pandemic has caused thousands of people across Kentucky, and the nation, to lose their jobs and struggle to keep food on the table. Emergency food…
The pandemic’s ripple effects have meant 1.5 million more kids are going hungry, according to a new study in the medical journal Pediatrics. The polling…
A new study shows the Ohio Valley has some of the nation’s highest rates of food insecurity among older adults, and anti-hunger advocates say that…
The Hardin County Schools summer feeding program begins Tuesday, May 26.Meals will be given out at three schools and mobile distribution will be at stops…