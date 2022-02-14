-
-
The final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. It’s the last chance either candidate will have to…
-
You could see the contrast in the eyes of the respective candidates' spokespersons, surrogates and family members after the first presidential debate of…
-
The first presidential debate tonight is shaping up to be one of the most-watched political events ever, with a potentially Super Bowl-size audience.Here…
-
The biggest reason supporters of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton support their candidate is because they're not the other.That's the finding from a Pew…
-
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said Wednesday that his recent speech containing remarks about shedding blood was a warning against American apathy.Bevin…
-
Hillary Clinton is set to return to the campaign trail on Thursday after taking a three-day hiatus to recover from pneumonia."Thanks very much for your…
-
Former President Bill Clinton will take his wife's place at several campaign events in the next couple of days. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has…
-
At a candidate forum Wednesday night, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump explained their policies on ground troops, fighting ISIS and other issues related…
-
Hillary Clinton told FBI investigators no one at the State Department raised concerns with her about using private email servers to conduct government…