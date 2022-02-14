health care

-
There’s a saying credited to TV therapist Dr. Phil that borders on cliché.It goes: “Life’s a marathon, not a sprint”, meaning obstacles are inevitable,…
The Brentwood Springs treatment center in southern Indiana does its best to remove the stigma from mental health. The space looks modern, the cafeteria…
Norton Healthcare executives said the hospital system is still adequately staffed after 45 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease and…
As new cases of coronavirus mount in the Ohio Valley, health officials are bracing for an onslaught of patients and what could be unprecedented demand for…
Cancer was what finally pushed Kristi Reyes into living in her car.The mother of four had worked all her life, starting at age 7 when she helped out at…
Across the United States, there’s a push to give new doctors cultural training to work with refugees and other immigrants. And some say it’s the…
While Kentucky hospitals use electronic health records, that data typically stays in-house, but a new partnership is allowing hospitals to share the…
Louisville Metro government is the latest employer to experiment with the idea that providing employees with fresh vegetables might decrease health costs…
The political ads in the Ohio Valley are playing on what seems like a constant loop. That’s not unusual for election season. But what is unusual this year…