Catherine SweeneyWPLN Health Reporter
Catherine Sweeney is WPLN’s health reporter. Before joining the station, she covered health for Oklahoma’s NPR member stations. That was her first job in public radio. Until then, she wrote about state and local government for newspapers in Oklahoma and Colorado. In her free time, she likes to cycle through hobbies, which include crochet, embroidery, baking, cooking and weightlifting.
-
Tennessee is one of many states with certificate of need laws, which require health providers to prove their proposal is necessary for the surrounding community. TriStar is pursuing that certificate for the White House emergency room, and it’s already secured certificates for sites in East Nashville, Nolensville and Bellevue.