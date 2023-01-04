© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Health

What's next for Graves Gilbert Clinic after bankruptcy filing?

WKU Public Radio | By Alana Watson
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST
Graves Gilbert Clinic
Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to appear in court later this month in the next step following the medical provider’s bankruptcy filing.

The Bowling Green based multi-specialty clinic recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

The decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, often referred to “reorganization” bankruptcy, came after a jury issued a verdict against Graves-Gilbert in a medical malpractice case in 2022.

Alice and Lloyd Duff sued the clinic and Dr. Tage Haase in 2014 after Alice developed severe complications from a perforated bowel after an elective hernia surgery.

According to Chad Gardner, the Duff’s attorney, Alice had a total of five surgeries following her hernia surgery that eventually resulted in a bloodstream infection that caused retinal damage and left her legally blind.

Nine years after the initial incident, the jury for the Warren County Circuit Court awarded the Duffs a total of $21.3 million in damages. The Duffs are the two largest unsecured creditors on the GGC bankruptcy filing.

Gardner told WKU Public Radio that he and his clients were anticipating the clinic’s bankruptcy filing.

“They (GGC) had told us they were going to in the context of trying to get us to take significantly less than the amount of the verdict the jury awarded. We did some basic research of their financial condition, and we realized the Graves Gilbert does have the ability to pay this judgment.”

Gardner said he didn’t think filing for bankruptcy was necessary and that the Duffs were willing to work with the clinic.

“Before the trial, we made an offer that would have allowed them (GGC) to settle this case for the amount of their insurance coverage and we did not even receive a response to that offer,” Gardner said. “Since the trial, we’ve offered to take significantly less than the verdict and those offers have either been ignored or rejected.”

Graves Gilbert Clinic didn’t respond to WKU Public Radio’s request for comment, but in an online statement the physician directors of the clinic said they "feel strongly that the total verdict of $21.3 million in this case is beyond the pale of reasonable compensation. This amount is substantially higher than the maximum covered by our malpractice insurance, and the clinic simply does not have the resources to pay all of the very substantial difference.”

The statement went on to say Graves-Gilbert “tried every way possible to reach a reasonable compromise, including the use of neutral intermediaries and an offer of installment payments, but nothing worked. The clinic’s Chapter 11 petition was filed as a last resort on the day the judgment became final.”

Graves Gilbert won’t be closing its doors after filing for bankruptcy, according to the statement.

Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to have a bankruptcy hearing on January 25. Gardner said in a previous hearing, the clinic reported having $217 million in annual revenue.

Graves Gilbert Clinic also plans to appeal the 2022 medical malpractice verdict.

Alana Watson
Former student intern Alana Watson rejoined WKU Public Radio in August 2020 as the Ohio Valley ReSource economics reporter. She transitioned to the station's All Things Considered Host in July of 2020. Watson is a 2017 graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a B.A. in Broadcasting Journalism. She also has her M.A in Communications from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. Watson is a Nashville native and has interned at WPLN-FM in Nashville. In 2019, she won a Tennessee AP Broadcaster & Editors Award for her sports feature on Belmont University's smallest point guard. While at WKU Public Radio she won Best College Radio Reporter in 2016 from the Kentucky Ap Broadcasters Association for her work on post-apartheid South Africa. Watson was previously at Wisconsin Public Radio as thier 2nd Century Fellow where she did general assignment and feature reporting in Milwaukee.
