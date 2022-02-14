-
-
Members of the United Auto Workers union in Spring Hill cited the future of temporary workers at General Motors as a main reason why many of them voted…
-
If they can close our plant, they can close yours, too.That's the message from workers at three shuttered General Motors factories that didn't get new…
-
Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for at least another week until they vote on a tentative contract with the…
-
Striking General Motors employees in Bowling Green and across the nation could be headed back to work in a few days. GM and the United Autoworkers Union…
-
-
Some hourly workers at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green say they’ll remain on the picket line as long as it takes to get a fair contract with…
-
The impact of the national strike by United Auto Workers at General Motors plants across the country is starting to hit home in Bowling Green.Some of the…
-
General Motors employees in Bowling Green are back on the picket lines for the second day of a nationwide strike. The automaker and union are at an…
-
There are no cars rolling off the assembly line in Bowling Green, or for that matter, any General Motors Plant in the nation.About 900 hourly workers at…