Kentucky-based manufacturers and global companies with facilities in the Bluegrass State are accelerating production of components for electric vehicles.…
Ford Motor Company is betting big on electric vehicles and on Kentucky. The automaker is making its largest single manufacturing investment in the…
Kentucky manufacturers that produce parts for electric vehicles are expanding their range of components, and space, to meet the growing demand for their…
A new report says one-third of the more than $9 billion in announced investments for Kentucky last year wasn’t attached to any new jobs. The Kentucky…
There’s about 30 lbs. of polyurethane foam in the average vehicle. It’s in everything from headrests to seats and instrument panels. And usually, a key…
Ford Motor Co. is telling owners of one version of the brand-new Louisville-built Ford Escape not to drive the SUVs until dealers can fix fuel lines that…
Thousands of 2013 Ford Escape vehicles produced in Kentucky are being recalled by the automaker. The vehicles have carpet that could interfere with…