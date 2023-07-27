Kentucky’s largest-ever economic development project is hiring.

BlueOval SK has created a website to accept applications for 5,000 jobs at two electric vehicle battery plants under construction in Hardin County. The project is a partnership between Ford Motor Company and South Korea-based SK On.

Tyler Stegall, talent acquisition manager for BlueOval SK, says there are job opportunities for nearly every skill set.

“There are many production positions in management, both production team managers and production supervisors," Stegall told WKU Public Radio. "There are also postings in maintenance for individuals who help keep our plant running and our equipment up to par.”

Administrative, management, and engineering make up most of the current positions that are posted.

Applicants seeking an hourly position can fill out an interest form blueovalsk.com to be contacted once those jobs are posted at a later time.

With a projected workforce of 5,000, the mega plants will be the equivalent of a small town. Support roles include HR and IT specialists, and even a plant physician and interpreter.

Stegall says most recruiting is being done locally.

“There are niche roles that require a more unique skill set and we do have to search nationwide," Stegall stated. "However, that is a small number of the total team members that we’ll bring on board.”

The Glendale battery plants are scheduled to begin production in 2025, but many of the positions will begin well before the launch.

The plants will manufacture EV batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

