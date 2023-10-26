Warren County teacher recognized as a national award-winning educator

Shane Baker, a third-grade teacher at Jennings Creek Elementary School, received the Milken Educator Award by the Milken Family Foundation and Kentucky state officials. The Warren County teacher is the first in the district to be recognized as a national award-winning educator.

The award is given to 75 educators across the country who are recognized as being excellent in instructing their students, fellow educators, and communities. Baker said he was surprised by the designation and humbled to represent the Warren County Public School system.

“I don't feel like I’m worthy of being recognized as one of the top teachers in our nation,” Baker said. “I hope it allows me to continue getting better at what I do. So hopefully I can learn from people who have even more wisdom and know-how than I do. I’m very humbled to be a part of it.”

Baker was surprised with a $25,000 prize by the entire student body and faculty at Jenning Creek Elementary, where he has taught for six years. Baker will also be invited to an education forum with other honorees in California.

Interim Education Commissioner Robin Kinney attended the event on Thursday. She said teachers like Baker are an asset to the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Today was a great day to celebrate Mr. Baker,” Kinney said. “But there are lots of other teachers coming into classrooms across the commonwealth influencing the lives of students. We are very appreciative in searching out Mr. Baker for this really distinguished honor.”

Correction: an earlier version of this story cited the Milken Institute. The Milken Family Foundation and the Milken Institute are separate organizations.