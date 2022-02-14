-
Tyson Foods is expanding its footprint in Kentucky with a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. State and local leaders attended a groundbreaking…
-
Ford Motor Company is betting big on electric vehicles and on Kentucky. The automaker is making its largest single manufacturing investment in the…
-
In a conference hall in Pikeville, Kentucky, this September, Gov. Matt Bevin led an eager audience in a countdown. When the audience reached “One!,” a map…
-
The city of Bowling Green is considering next steps for what are known as “Opportunity Zones”. The city recently held a workshop on the program, which is…
-
The Appalachian Regional Commission announced Thursday the latest recipients of grants designed to help struggling coal communities. The ARC will spend an…
-
Tennessee’s top economic development officer is taking a temporary leave from his job to help Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. Bill Hagerty will join…