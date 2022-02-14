COVID-19 vaccinations

-
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers,…
-
A recent survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that the national shortage of workers across most sectors is impacting…
-
The spike in COVID-19 cases that’s creating renewed stress on health care systems across the nation is causing dangerous staffing shortages in hospitals…
-
Executives with 11 hospitals and health care systems across Kentucky on Thursday announced they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.The…
-
The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is forcing communities across Kentucky, and the U.S., to step up safety precautions once…
-
Higher education leaders are grappling with how to keep students safe amid the changing nature of COVID-19, like the new Delta variant of the virus. A…
-
A small private college in Owensboro set July 1 as the date for all faculty and staff to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.Now, the school is easing its…
-
The Warren County based International Center of Kentucky is expecting an influx of refugees in the next few months. Resettlement programs have struggled…
-
Colleges across the Bluegrass State are developing a range of COVID-19 safety plans as students return to campus for in-person classes.The deadline for…
-
A church in Daviess County is part of the national effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Spanish-speaking community.Sts. Joseph and Paul…