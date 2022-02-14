coronavirus

-
Kentucky officials continue to report record high COVID-19 cases, but say the peak – of at least the omicron variant – is in sight. At a news conference…
The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways, and perhaps no one knows that better than parents of school age children.The Omicron variant of the…
Kentucky continues to see record COVID-19 cases, which are putting a strain on the state’s hospitals. The state has now surpassed one million cases – with…
As the spring semester begins at Western Kentucky University, President Timothy Caboni will be on the sidelines. In a social media post Tuesday, Caboni…
More than a quarter of COVID-19 tests in Kentucky are now coming back positive, and the state is sending more Kentucky National Guard members to help in…
Kentucky has once again broken its recently set COVID-19 daily case count record with 9,836 new cases.“That is a new record after yesterday’s new record,…
Gov. Andy Beshear reported new record-high COVID-19 case counts Monday, as the omicron variant spreads through the state. He said during a news conference…
The omicron variant has now been detected in Kenton, Campbell, Fayette and Jefferson counties, either via clinical test or wastewater sample. Dr. Steven…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that the state has identified its first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, less than a month…
Many Tennesseans are more vulnerable than ever as the omicron variant arrives. But even with 50% of the state still unvaccinated, other public health…