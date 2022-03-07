Amid declining COVID metrics, Kentucky National Guard prepares to leave hospitals

Kentucky’s chief public health expert says all indicators related COVID-19 are heading in the right direction.

During the week ending on Mar. 6 there were 12,010 newly reported cases of the virus and the seven-day positivity rate was just over six percent. Both metrics were lower than in the previous week ending Feb. 27.

During a briefing on Monday, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack

said the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and the positivity rate are all on a continued and steady decline.

Stack added that current conditions are similar to last summer.

“The COVID pandemic has shown us it’s not done with us yet in some ways. Last summer we got to a nice calm spot and felt like we were heading back to normal life," stated Stack. "Our actions still matter. Being kind and caring toward each other still makes a big difference, supporting those people who still feel the need to wear masks.”

In another sign of a diminishing pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that all

Kentucky National Guard members will end their deployments at hospitals on Mar. 15.

Currently, 388 service members are working in non-clinical capacities at some of the state’s hospitals to help reduce the strain on medical staff.

As COVID-19 data continue trending down, the Kentucky Department for Public Health will stop posting daily updates on its website kycovid19.ky.gov. Weekly updates will now be posted each Monday no later than 5:00 p.m.

After next Monday, Beshear said he plans to pause his weekly COVID-19 updates if the state continues its decline in cases of the virus.