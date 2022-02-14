-
After multiple delays, potential jurors arrived at the downtown Louisville courthouse Tuesday morning for the start of the criminal trial of former police…
-
Potential jurors in the trial of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison arrived at the downtown courthouse Tuesday morning only to be sent back…
-
Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison is expected to stand trial in late February for his involvement in the high-profile,…
-
A task force created by Attorney General Daniel Cameron unveiled recommendations for changing the search warrant process in Kentucky following the police…
-
The former Louisville officer who the FBI said fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor is now fighting for his job back.Myles Cosgrove was fired from…
-
The state will not bring criminal charges against the Kentucky National Guard soldiers and Louisville Metro Police Department officers who shot at and…
-
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city leaders across the country need to encourage police to de-escalate during protests, work with protest leaders and…
-
Moments after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron acknowledged a grand jury wasn’t charging the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor for her…
-
“It’s just a blessing that somebody is finally listening,” said Denorver “Dee” Garrett, a 29-year-old Louisville protester, fighting back tears. “That…
-
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will investigate the Louisville Metro Police Department and Metro government to see whether the LMPD has a “pattern…