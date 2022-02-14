-
The Bowling Green Police Department has won approval to open its own training academy. Recruits in Warren and surrounding counties currently have to…
-
The Bowling Green Police chief says his department has been training for a mass shooting situation since the 1999 Columbine High School attacks.Police…
-
The Bowling Green Police Department is preparing to outfit its officers with body cameras. In a presentation to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club…
-
The Bowling Green City Commission will vote Tuesday on the hiring of ten police officers. This will be the first round of hiring since the federal…
-
The U.S. Department of Justice says it is investigating hiring practices at the Bowling Green Police Department.The Daily News reports the Justice…
-
Law enforcement groups across the commonwealth are urging residents to do away with their unused and expired prescription medications.Kentucky now has…
-
The BowlingGreen Police Department is clearing violent crime and property cases at a rate that far surpasses the national average.The Bowling Green Daily…
-
UPDATED: 10:15 a.m.Bowling Green police spokesman Ronnie Ward tells WKU Public Radio the victim was shot but police are not saying that was necessarily…