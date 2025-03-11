© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Bowling Green police officer shot in the line of duty now part of the Congressional Record

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:51 AM CDT
U.S. Senator Rand Paul, R-KY, presents a copy of the Congressional Record to BGPD Officer Matt Davis.
The story of a Bowling Green police officer severely injured in the line of duty is now part of the Congressional Record.

Matt Davis was shot multiple times on July 6, 2023, while responding to a disturbance at a used car dealership in Bowling Green.

In a room packed with his law enforcement colleagues on Monday, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul read a copy of Davis’ story that will be forever part of the Congressional Record, a daily account of business conducted by the U.S. House and Senate.

“We decided a few years ago as there was so much turmoil around the country and the police were being put in a negative light that we needed to honor the good things happening," Paul, a Republican, said. "We need to realize our policemen have a difficult job and any day they go to work, it could be their last day."

In accepting the honor, Davis gave much of the credit for his recovery to his family.

"There were days I didn’t want to get out of bed, but I knew I had three kids. You have to live for others. I’m all about service above self.”

Davis said he was proud that no one at the business that day was injured.

Following a long road of surgeries and rehab, Davis has returned to the Bowling Green Police Department on modified duty, but hopes to eventually be back on patrol.

Since the shooting, one of Davis’ sons was severely injured in a car accident and is still undergoing rehabilitation.
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
