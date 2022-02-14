-
More Than Half of Kentucky School Districts Still Requiring Masks, Despite Reprieve from LegislatureMasking requirements are staying in place for many Kentucky school districts, despite the General Assembly revoking a statewide mask mandate for school…
As schools struggle to continue in-person learning as COVID-19 surges across the nation, one school district in southern Kentucky is reporting a decrease…
The head of Warren County Public Schools is telling employees to be prepared for the possibility of a return to virtual learning.There’s a large number of…
The time we're living in now might be thought of as “pandemic recovery.”After 15 months of shutdowns, stress and isolation, Kentucky is open for business…
School districts across Kentucky have to decide by June 1 if they will have a “do-over” year to give students a chance to make up for the academic losses…
Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools are among many districts in Kentucky welcoming students back to more traditional…
Educators across Kentucky, and the nation, are finding that the pandemic has caused a loss of academic progress, as students struggle with a roller…
Students in Kentucky, and across the nation, are riding a roller coaster of in-person and virtual learning created by the pandemic.The superintendent of…
Educators across Kentucky, and the nation, are facing the challenge of keeping students engaged during virtual learning.The Bowling Green Independent…
COVID-19 has caused many parents in Kentucky to lose their jobs or have their work hours cut back. The financial impact of the pandemic is adding…