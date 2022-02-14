-
The WKU football team is no doubt still smarting from not receiving a bowl bid.Maybe some postseason awards will ease the pain a bit.Senior running back…
A Saturday afternoon matchup with Arkansas State wraps up Western Kentucky's 2013 regular season. The Hilltoppers have won three straight games heading…
WKU senior Antonio Andrews has been named a semifinalist for the 2013 Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s best college running back.Andrews…
Bobby Petrino likes to throw the ball all over the field. Antonio Andrews runs the ball so well the coach has changed his ways with Western Kentucky for…
It wasn't easy, but the WKU Hilltoppers made history Saturday night, beating Kentucky on the football field for the first time. WKU blew a 17 point first…
For the second straight weekend, the WKU football team will play on the road at an SEC team. The Hilltoppers travel to Lexington Saturday to take on the…