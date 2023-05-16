2023 Primary Elections

-
Kentucky Secretary of State Adams says primary win a victory against “misdirection and misinformation”Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams narrowly beat back Republican challengers on Tuesday who spread conspiracy theories about election integrity and received endorsements from high-profile election deniers.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron beat 11 competitors to secure the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s race for governor. He’ll face incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the November general election
Daniel Cameron has won the Republican nomination for governor in November's general election