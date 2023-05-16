© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Results: 2023 Kentucky Primary Election

WKU Public Radio | By WKU Public Radio
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT
Justin Hicks
LPM
Voters had to navigate through he rain to vote in Kentucky's 2023 primary election.

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary for governor for Daniel Cameron.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has won his party’s nomination for a second term and now awaits the winner of a contentious Republican primary that will determine his challenger in November.

According to the Courier-Journal, Kentucky's largest newspaper, incumbent Michael Adams has won the GOP primary for secretary of state.

Current State Treasurer Allison Ball has won the GOP primary for State Auditor, according to the Courier-Journal.

Results for all races including the state's agriculture commissioner and treasurer will be updated.

This story will be updated.

