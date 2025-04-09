Marianna BacallaoReporter | WPLN in Nashville
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) covers systems of power from the statehouse to the courts. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
-
The legislation is backed by the lobbying group, the Alliance Defending Freedom. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated it an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
-
A lesbian bar in Nashville is poised to become the first in the South to join a growing trend of sports bars dedicated to women’s sports leagues.
-
Tennessee is among several Republican-led states suing the Biden administration over new protections against sex discrimination for LGBTQ students.
-
One of the few clinics offering gender-affirming care for transgender patients in Tennessee has been forced to give medical information on all of their trans patients to the state's attorney general.
-
Tennessee will soon ban drag performances in public spaces because they are "harmful to minors," according to the law's authors. But organizers say the shows are not sexually explicit.