© 2025 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

By Marianna Bacallao,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:05 AM CDT

A federal judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the government wrongly deported to El Salvador. The government's next move could be for ICE to detain him.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) covers systems of power from the statehouse to the courts. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
See stories by Marianna Bacallao
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep