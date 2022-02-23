Becca Schimmel rejoined WKU Public Radio as a reporter covering criminal justice in 2021, prior to that she was the economics and infrastructure reporter for the Ohio Valley ReSource from 2016 to 2020. Schimmel previously worked as a criminal justice reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom in Jackson, Ms. She also spent time working as a producer for Lake Effect, a public affairs show on WUWM in Milwaukee, WI. Schimmel earned her undergraduate in journalism from Murray State University and has her MBA through Western Kentucky University.