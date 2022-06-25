Bowling Green joins list of cities across the state and nation where abortion rights supporters protest Supreme Court ruling

More than 100 people gathered in Circus Square Park in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S. Kentucky is one of 13 states that have so-called “trigger laws” in place, designed to immediately, or almost immediately, ban abortion if Roe was overturned.

Following Friday's release of the Supreme Court decision, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers partnered with the Kentucky National Organization of Women to initiate Saturday’s protest. Karika Nelson, the founder of Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, said she wanted to bring people together to share stories and build community.

“It’s more than just being against abortion. It’s about the government trying to control women, trying to control their bodies. A lot of people don’t understand that,” she said.

Nelson said she believes in the power of protesting and bringing a diverse community together to have everyone’s voices heard. The Freedom Walkers have been organizing events and protesting since their inception in 2020.

Casper Byrd came to the protest with friends because they were angry and wanted to show solidarity with others who were upset by the decision.

Becca Schimmel / Abortion rights protesters lined up Saturday to march to the Bowling Green Justice Center.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to keep protesting something that has been going on for over 55 years. It’s not their choice what we do with our bodies, it’s our choice,” they said.

Protestors held signs and chanted from Circus Square Park down to the Bowling Green Justice Center.

Abortion in Kentucky is illegal in nearly all circumstances now, except if it is medically necessary to save the life of the pregnant patient or to prevent permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

