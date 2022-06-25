© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Health

Bowling Green joins list of cities across the state and nation where abortion rights supporters protest Supreme Court ruling

WKU Public Radio | By Becca Schimmel
Published June 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
pro-choice abortion protestors at an event.
Becca Schimmel
/
Pro-choice abortion protestors gather to hear speakers at an event in Bowling Green

More than 100 people gathered in Circus Square Park in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S. Kentucky is one of 13 states that have so-called “trigger laws” in place, designed to immediately, or almost immediately, ban abortion if Roe was overturned.

Following Friday's release of the Supreme Court decision, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers partnered with the Kentucky National Organization of Women to initiate Saturday’s protest. Karika Nelson, the founder of Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, said she wanted to bring people together to share stories and build community.

“It’s more than just being against abortion. It’s about the government trying to control women, trying to control their bodies. A lot of people don’t understand that,” she said.

Nelson said she believes in the power of protesting and bringing a diverse community together to have everyone’s voices heard. The Freedom Walkers have been organizing events and protesting since their inception in 2020.

Casper Byrd came to the protest with friends because they were angry and wanted to show solidarity with others who were upset by the decision.

Becca Schimmel
/
Abortion rights protesters lined up Saturday to march to the Bowling Green Justice Center.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to keep protesting something that has been going on for over 55 years. It’s not their choice what we do with our bodies, it’s our choice,” they said.

Protestors held signs and chanted from Circus Square Park down to the Bowling Green Justice Center.

Abortion in Kentucky is illegal in nearly all circumstances now, except if it is medically necessary to save the life of the pregnant patient or to prevent permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

Becca Schimmel
Becca Schimmel rejoined WKU Public Radio as a reporter covering criminal justice in 2021, prior to that she was the economics and infrastructure reporter for the Ohio Valley ReSource from 2016 to 2020. Schimmel previously worked as a criminal justice reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom in Jackson, Ms. She also spent time working as a producer for Lake Effect, a public affairs show on WUWM in Milwaukee, WI. Schimmel earned her undergraduate in journalism from Murray State University and has her MBA through Western Kentucky University.
