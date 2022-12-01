Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the construction worker killed after a trench collapse earlier this week in Clarksville as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran.

Moran was working with Dan Cristiani Excavating, a Clarksville-based company contracted by the town for a sewer relocation project on McKinley Avenue, when the trench collapsed Monday morning.

Martinez was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died around an hour later. The coroner reported blunt impact injuries as his cause of death.

The excavating company said in a statement they were mourning the unexpected loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our DC team as we all navigate this heartbreaking tragedy,” the statement reads, in part. “We appreciate the community’s support of our Dan Cristiani Excavating team during this trying time.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Dan Cristiani Excavating has stopped all trenching work for its projects during the investigation.