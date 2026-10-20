WKU breaks ground on project to elevate campus housing

Western Kentucky University’s effort to modernize student housing took an official step forward on Tuesday. A ground-breaking was held for the Southern Gateway project, the first phase of a multi-year plan to replace aging dormitories.

Western Kentucky University has broken ground on a new beginning in housing. President Timothy Caboni helped turn dirt Tuesday on Elevate WKU, a multi-year effort to modernize campus living.

“Today is an important milestone for WKU and for generations of Hilltoppers who will call our campus home as we celebrate our commitment to creating residential environments that strengthen the WKU experience and reflect what students and families expect from modern university housing.”

The first phase known as the Southern Gateway project includes a $350 million investment that will include a 1,000-bed residence hall to replace Hugh Poland and Douglas Keen Halls, two of WKU’s oldest dormitories, on the same site where Poland and Keen currently sit.

The university expects to open the facility in fall 2028 in the Freshman Village. Its features include private and semi-private suite-style rooms, private bathrooms, community kitchens, a 24-hour study area, and new dining options.

"Where our students live matters, and as generations change, so must the places they call home," said Vice President of Student Experience and Dean of Students Martha Sales.

The project is being developed through a public-private partnership between WKU and Gilbane, a national real estate development company with a history of partnering with higher education institutions.

The non-profit Student Life Foundation has constructed and owned WKU dorms for more than 25 years, but the university hired Gilbane following design and construction flaws at three of the school’s newest dorms.

Structural issues permanently closed Hilltopper Hall and temporarily shuttered Normal and Regents Halls for repairs, resulting in an upheaval of campus housing.

Phase 2 includes a residence hall replacing McCormack, Gilbert, Hilltopper and Rodes Harlin Halls. Construction on that phase is scheduled to start in 2028, and provide more than 1,400 beds.