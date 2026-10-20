Nonprofit pulls out of contract to operate Daviess County Animal Shelter

A rescue organization hired last year to run the Daviess County Animal Shelter is returning those duties to the county following what it calls a campaign of inaccurate allegations.

Daviess County is retaking control of its animal shelter more than a year after hiring a nonprofit to run daily operations.

It Takes A Village (ITV) issued a statement on Monday saying it will no longer operate the Daviess County Animal Shelter, effective Dec. 31.

"ITV's goal has always been to make a meaningful and lasting difference for the animals of Owensboro and Daviess County," said Executive Director Tangila Smith in a news release. "However, the long-term growth and success of an animal welfare organization requires strong community support and trust."

The no-kill rescue has faced allegations of under-feeding dogs, using Daviess County funds at its Evansville facility, and improper care by its veterinarians.

“I completely understand and appreciate why ITV no longer wishes to operate the Daviess County Shelter,” said Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen. “I am fully aware of the coordinated, untrue attacks on ITV and their staff."

Castlen told WKU Public Radio Tuesday that the county investigated every serious complaint and none were substantiated.

Running the Daviess County Animal Shelter costs the county $600,000-$800,000 a year, and Castlen said ITV used those funds conservatively while never compromising animal care.

He thinks the attacks came from supporters of other nonprofits who weren’t chosen to run the shelter. Daviess County hired It Takes A Village in 2025 and the group had a contract through Dec. 31, 2027.

The county will once again oversee the shelter starting Jan. 1, 2027, and has posted job openings for the facility, including positions for manager, veterinary technician, and administrative assistant.