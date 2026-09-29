Funeral arrangements set for fallen KSP trooper, suspect denied bail

The man charged with gunning down a Kentucky State Police Trooper has been denied bail by a Warren County judge as funeral arrangments are now in place for Trooper Hayden Phillips.

The man charged in the shooting death of a Kentucky State Police trooper will remain in jail without bond.

Fifty-one-year-old Emonnie Branch Sr. appeared in court Tuesday for arraignment in the murder of Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 Monday.

Warren County Regional Jail Fifty-one-year-old Emonnie Branch of Portland, TN made his first court appearance in Warren County on Sept. 29, 2026.

Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Bumgarner said the encounter was captured on Phillips' body camera.

She told the court that Branch has an extensive criminal history, including fraud, robbery, and

domestic assault of a juvenile. The prosecutor argued Branch is a danger to the community.

“The Commonwealth believes he is a flight risk,” Bumgarner stated. “Additionally, based on the severity of the offense, and given the fact that during his interaction with police, it is believed he gave them a false name.”

Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan denied bail after the Commonwealth requested a high cash bond.

“The Kentucky Constitution provides for bail unless for capital offenses or the proof is evident, or the presumption is great, so at this time, the court is not going to set bond in this case.”

Branch appeared in a wheelchair wearing an orange jumpsuit and only spoke to request a public defender.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on Branch’s behalf and scheduled a preliminary hearing for

Friday at 8:45 a.m. He’s being held in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Branch had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting from a parole violation in Tennessee. He was charged in Sumner County in 2022 with money laundering and theft.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to give the public a chance to pay their respects to the fallen officer and his family.

“We want to remember Hayden Phillips not simply as a trooper, but as a person – a spouse, a parent, a child, a sibling, a friend, a neighbor and a co-worker who meant something deeply personal to many people,” said KSP Post 3 Public Affairs Officer Katan Parker.

During a media briefing Tuesday evening, KSP officials announced a sunset vigil will take place Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Post 15 in Columbia. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. The funeral will take place Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. at Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University.

Earlier Tuesday, KSP escorted the body of Trooper Phillips from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville to Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in his hometown of Glasgow.

His widow posted on social media that Phillips would have turned 29 on Wednesday.

“The boys and I cheated and give him his presents early…we couldn’t ever hold out the whole time. I’m so thankful we did. We celebrated two weekends in a row. He was just the kind of guy who is easy to celebrate,” wrote Jordan Phillips. “I ask you to help my boys and I remember and honor him not just tomorrow- but every day to come. My boys deserve to hear every funny memory, every story…to know the Hero their daddy is.”

KSP Trooper Hayden Phillips of Glasgow was a three-year veteran of KSP when he was gunned down during a traffic stop on Sept. 28, 2026.

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 4, the day of Phillips’ funeral.

Phillips graduated from KSP Academy Class 103 in August 2023 and served his entire tenure with KSP at Post 3 in Bowling Green. Prior to becoming a state trooper, Phillips served with the Glasgow Police Department and was also a seasonal firefighter.

“Trooper Hayden Phillips was a hero who sacrificed everything protecting our people and our commonwealth, and it is our sacred duty to honor him and his family,” said Beshear. “I am asking Kentuckians to join me in continuing to pray for his wife, Jordan, and their three children during this difficult time.