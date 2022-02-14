-
Gov. Andy Beshear is asking lawmakers to provide $15,000 annual raises for state troopers and funding for body cameras during the upcoming legislative…
-
Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer is resigning effective this week, a state spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.The resignation comes days after…
-
State police posts across Kentucky are expanding their services to include a victim’s advocate who will provide support to victims of domestic violence,…
-
State officials have announced a new initiative that will allow recruits going through law enforcement basic training to earn an associate’s degree.The…
-
The Kentucky State Police agency says it’s not taking a position for, or against, a new law that allows citizens to carry a concealed firearm without a…
-
Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky State Police illegally restricted a poverty group’s access to the state Capitol building during a series of…
-
Kentucky State Police officers are teaming up with the federal government to collect unused and outdated prescription medications.Saturday is National…
-
Citing “increasing public interest and media attention,” Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced the creation of a dedicated unit to investigate…
-
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have no plans at this time to purchase body cameras for their troopers.The issue of equipping law enforcement…
-
Kentuckians wanting to get rid of unused prescription medicines can drop them off this Saturday during a statewide “pill take back” program.The…