law enforcement

-
Kentucky lawmakers resurrect bill to make it illegal to insult police, boost penalties for ‘rioting’A bill that would make it a crime to insult police and create additional protest-related offenses has resurfaced in the Kentucky legislature. A similar…
-
State attorneys arguing that police don’t need a search warrant to track a person’s location in real-time through their cell phone were met with…
-
“It’s just a blessing that somebody is finally listening,” said Denorver “Dee” Garrett, a 29-year-old Louisville protester, fighting back tears. “That…
-
The Kentucky Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a crime to insult police officers and boost penalties for rioting.Senate Bill 211 comes…
-
Police reform wasn’t on the radar of most Kentucky lawmakers when Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor last March.But after months of protests calling…
-
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a task force to review Kentucky’s search warrant policies in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting.The…
-
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman has submitted his resignation.Coleman, who has been U.S. Attorney for the western district of Kentucky since 2017, was…
-
One of the state’s top federal prosecutors says promises made to better protect residents of south-central Kentucky from crime are being kept.Two…
-
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is ordering the use of body cameras by all Indiana State Police troopers by spring 2021.The announcement came Tuesday during a…
-
David McAtee had a running joke with a group of young men that would frequent his small barbecue stand.When the police would show up for a meal, the men…