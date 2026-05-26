Rep. Thomas Massie files for '28 election

Less than a week after his shocking primary defeat, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) filed paperwork to seek federal office in 2028.

Despite his defeat in the recent Kentucky primary election, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie doesn’t appear to be done with politics.

On Monday, the Northern Kentucky Republican filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission for U.S. House in 2028.

The 4th District Republican explained his decision in a social media post, saying the move allows him to continue raising funds as a current office holder and as a potential future candidate for federal office.

The seven-term incumbent lost re-election by ten points to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein who was endorsed by President Trump. The race shattered spending records for a U.S. House race. Massie has been at odds with Trump over the Iran war, the “big, beautiful bill” spending package, and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In his statement on the social media platform X, Massie added, "I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run."

He’s been mentioned as a possible presidential contender, as well as a candidate for governor.

