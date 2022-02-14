-
-
As House Republicans work to garner support for the revised American Health Care Act — the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare — we’re finding out…
-
-
U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, whose district includes Northern and Northeastern Kentucky, has introduced a one-sentence resolution to abolish the…
-
In a speech to the nation Tuesday, President Obama will make his case for a U.S. military strike on Syria. Regardless of what the president says, some…
-
After testimony from a bevy of high-level supporters, the state Senate agriculture committee unanimously approved Monday a bill that would establish…
-
With the news that more than a dozen tea party groups are actively recruiting a GOP candidate to run against U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2014, it’s worth…
-
The Senate this week will take up relief payments for areas hit by Superstorm Sandy, and Senator Rand Paul says he will oppose the measure. Paul says the…
-
The newest member of Kentucky's congressional delegation is fast becoming known as someone who is willing to vote "no"--including against measures favored…
-
Kentucky's fourth district U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie says he wants to repeal the 1990 Gun Free School Zones Act, according to a published report. The Lewis…