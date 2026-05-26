Bowling Green group serving Down Syndrome community to receive new home

Individuals with Down Syndrome will have a new place to receive tutoring, independent living skills, and social activities.

Starting with five families in 1996, the Bowling Green-based Buddy House now serves more than 200 families in a 14-county region surrounding Warren County.

Down Syndrome of Southern KY's Buddy House has outgrown its current space on State Street and will move into a new and much larger facility.

The Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) and Warren County Fiscal Court have secured an $850,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"They serve Down Syndrome children as well as adults, people of all ages," said Matt Pedigo, Community Development Specialist with BRADD. "They don’t turn anybody away, but the fact they’re going to have a larger facility in the future means they’re going to be able to offer a lot more services.”

Barren River Area Development District A rendering of Down Syndrome of Southern KY's new Buddy House shows a two-story facility that will be more than double the facility's current size once completed.

The federal grant covers less than half of the cost of building the new facility, and the non-profit plans to begin fundraising to see the project to completion.

The new Buddy House will be located on Great Escape Dr. and will be around 8,000 square feet, more than double the size of its current home.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

