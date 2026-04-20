State budget expands driver's licensing centers to Barren, Bullitt, Oldham counties

The Kentucky General Assembly recently allocated money for the creation of three new facilities offering driver's licensing services.

Before adjourning last week, Kentucky state lawmakers approved funding for additional driver’s licensing offices.

The $7 billion Transportation Budget includes an appropriation in the current fiscal year along with funding in the biennium to open regional offices in Barren, Bullitt, and Oldham counties, which would bring the statewide total to 38.

Currently, drivers in Barren County must travel to Bowling Green or Columbia, each about 40 miles away.

“I think the original intent was to get people to go online, but we know that a lot of people still struggle to do online applications and those types of things, so I think this is something we really needed," said state Rep. Steve Riley of Glasgow.

There’s no location or timeline yet for opening the Barren County office, although the old health department is considered a potential site.

"This office will help serve customers locally, as well as improve license office efficiency in Bowling Green and the broader region," KYTC spokesman Allen Blair said in a statement.

A lack of appointments and long lines for walk-ins have plagued regional driver’s licensing offices since the Transportation Cabinet took over those duties from circuit court clerks in 2022.

Besides expanding the network of regional offices, the Transportation Budget takes other steps to address those concerns by allowing public libraries to conduct vision screenings. The new vision requirement, as well REAL ID enforcement and new permit eligibility for 15 year olds, have snarled foot traffic at driver's licensing centers.

Libraries may voluntarily participate through a memorandum of agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Vision testing would be conducted at no cost to the public and KYTC would be responsible for all costs of implementing and operating the program.

The budget also funds a study on wait times that must be presented to lawmakers by Fall 2027.

Last week, Gov. Beshear announced that additional staff and expanded hours have reduced average wait times from 49 to 16 minutes for walk-in appointments.

This summer, the state will install new software at all 35 regional offices to help streamline the process and reduce paperwork. All offices will be closed June 4-5 to accommodate the system migration.

“With low wait times and plenty of lead time before the system launch, we strongly encourage Kentuckians with any licensing needs in June to visit an office early," Beshear said.

Some 55,000 Kentuckians are due to renew their licenses in June. Online and mail-in renewal will continue to be an option.

The changeover will also reduce office hours for walk-ins through June 18, and no once–a- month Saturday hours will be offered in June.

A new “myDrive” online portal will also launch in June that will allow Kentuckians to create accounts that will enable them to pre-apply for a license, permit or ID, request a card replacement, and check the status of their current license.