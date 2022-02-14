-
A string of heavy storms has led to a demonstration of community support for its local animal shelter.The heavy rain that hit southern Kentucky early…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and health officials warn that the state is in a dangerous escalation of COVID-19.They worry that some Kentuckians have…
-
The first monument honoring a woman is headed to the Kentucky State Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced this week that a statue of…
-
The superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board has been flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle.Billy Ray was crossing a…
-
Supporters of a new Hospice Home in Glasgow are one step closer to getting the project finalized.A $2 million USDA Rural Economic Development Loan has…
-
Barren County is partnering with a local industry to train jail inmates for life outside the fence.Johnson Controls is establishing a training program for…
-
A number of towns and counties in our region have adopted needle exchange programs in recent years as a way to combat rising levels of H.I.V and hepatitis…
-
City leaders in Glasgow have signed off on a syringe exchange for intravenous drug users. The program would allow addicts to swap dirty needles for clean…
-
Federal investigators say a single-engine plane went through a series of erratic turns followed by a sharp dive before it crashed in Kentucky earlier this…
-
Members of the LGBT community and their supporters want a judge in south central Kentucky to resign over his opposition to gay adoptions. Judge Mitchell…