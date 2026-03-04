'Feet to the fire': Preliminary plan for Franklin data center approved

The developer of a proposed Simpson County data center has won approval of a preliminary development plan, but with conditions.

The Franklin Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the next step in the process of constructing a large-scale data center off I-65 near the Tennessee border.

TenKey LandCo, LLC is the owner of more than 200 acres off Exit 2 on Steele Rd. The developer wants to build three, 200,000-square-foot facilities with on-site power manufacturing.

Before the vote, hours of raucous, expletive-laced comments erupted from local residents opposed to the project. Some of were led out the meeting by law enforcement.

The board tabled the vote in two previous meetings. P&Z Commissioner Derrick Kepley made a motion to table it a third time, but board attorney Bob Link said the matter couldn’t be tabled again and an up-or-down vote was required.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said after the meeting that he believes Link was wrong on the rules of parliamentary procedure.

“I had several people telling me as they were going out that they’re going to file an ethics complaint on the attorney over his conduct in this meeting tonight, the berating, the coercing, and the false statements to the board about the number of times something can be tabled," Barnes told WKU Public Radio.

Lisa Autry Franklin Planning and Zoning Commission attorney Bob Link (left), Chairwoman Debbie Thornton, and Commissioner Justin Henninger heard opposition to a proposed data center from local residents on Mar. 3, 2026.

Board members said they needed for more information from TenKey about stormwater drainage plans, on-site power generation, and how a data center would be regulated.

TenKey attorney Gregory Dutton said the developer would have "exponentially more information" to share following approval of the preliminary development plan. A number of steps occur next in the process, including obtaining environmental permits, before a vote is taken on a final development plan.

“Preparing a final development plan for a project of this scope and scale is a Herculean effort and everyone is going to see upfront and transparently how much effort we’re putting into this and how much we care about the end product that will be in the community," Dutton said.

Committee Chairwoman Debbie Thornton made a motion to approve the preliminary development plan, but the motion wasn't seconded.

Commission member Justin Henninger made a motion to deny the preliminary development plan, arguing the project should have a conditional use permit, which is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit. Commissioner Derrick Kepley seconded the motion, but Thornton and Commissioner John Mayeur voted against rejecting the plan, resulting in a tie.

As a bargaining chip, Dutton proposed holding monthly meetings with Planning and Zoning Commission staff and providing a monthly report to the board that will be available online for the public to view.

"I absolutely think you have control of this project," Dutton told the board. "We have to come back with a litany of information prior to final approval."

Board members then voted unanimously to approve the preliminary development plan with those conditions.

"We will hold your feet to the fire," Thornton said.

Actions by the Planning and Zoning Commission can be overruled by the Franklin City Commission which has the final vote on the proposed project.