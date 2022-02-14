-
As the general election nears, many Kentuckians are choosing to cast their ballots by early in-person voting that began Oct. 13, and runs through Nov. 2.…
Kentucky voters who choose to cast their ballots in person in the Nov. 3 general election will have the option of going to a designated "super center" in…
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is responding to reports that a business belonging to his wife’s family received help from a…
An automotive supplier is leaving Simpson County and eliminating more than 100 jobs. Harman is closing its manufacturing plant that produces amplifiers,…
Kentucky Downs is being sold and its new owners are pledging improvements and expansions at the Simpson County horse-racing track.Kentucky Racing…
The Goodnight Memorial Library in Franklin is beginning a $6 million renovation this month. The library in Simpson County was built in 1936 as a project…
Several inmates from the Simpson County Detention Center now have jobs at private companies under a new program called SCORE. Three men and two women are…
Educators from across Kentucky will be at the state Capitol this week encouraging legislators to restore funding that’s been eliminated in the governor’s…
The Simpson County School District is seeing a rise in the number of students who don’t speak English as their native language.The overall percentage of…
The owner of the new Dueling Grounds Distillery in Franklin says he isn’t aiming to be one of the big guys on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. Marc Dottore will…