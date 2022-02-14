-
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is responding to reports that a business belonging to his wife’s family received help from a…
-
An automotive supplier is leaving Simpson County and eliminating more than 100 jobs. Harman is closing its manufacturing plant that produces amplifiers,…
-
Kentucky Downs is being sold and its new owners are pledging improvements and expansions at the Simpson County horse-racing track.Kentucky Racing…
-
The owners of a southern Kentucky horse racing track want to expand their Simpson County facility and build a new one near Fort Campbell.Kentucky Downs…
-
Pigs raised for slaughter in Louisville’s JBS Swift plant were punched, kicked and beaten with a pipe at a farm in Franklin, according to new undercover…
-
Several inmates from the Simpson County Detention Center now have jobs at private companies under a new program called SCORE. Three men and two women are…
-
Schools in Kentucky, and across the nation, are making it a priority to develop a 21st Century workforce trained in the STEM subjects of science,…
-
The owner of the new Dueling Grounds Distillery in Franklin says he isn’t aiming to be one of the big guys on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. Marc Dottore will…
-
Students and staff at Franklin-Simpson Middle School are hoping to impact the less fortunate this weekend by offering thousands of donated items for…
-
Updated Wednesday at 8:52 a.m.: According to Kentucky State Police, the shooter has been identified as 39-year-old James Roames of Hendersonville,…