Adair, Casey County circuit court judge suspended over misconduct

Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission has suspended a circuit court judge presiding over the state’s 29th Judicial Circuit in the counties of Adair and Casey. An investigation found Judge Judy Vance Murphy abused her position to influence cases and committed other misconduct.

According to an order of suspension, Judge Murphy used her position in 2023 to handle a personal matter between her daughter’s boyfriend and his mother.

The Judicial Conduct Commission also found that from 2017 to 2021, she had discussions about ongoing cases with individuals not involved in those matters, threatening the “independence, integrity and impartiality” of the judiciary.

During that same period, Judge Murphy used her personal cell phone from the bench during proceedings for non-court related matters, resulting in inattention and the appearance of impropriety.

Finally, Murphy admitted to having a suspended attorney sign an affidavit stating the lawyer didn’t view Murphy as vindictive.

Judge Murphy admitted all of the accusations were true and waived further hearings. She was given a 14-day suspension without pay and was ordered to recuse herself from all proceedings involving the suspended attorney.

Her suspension will be lifted Nov. 25. Until then, the order states Murphy isn't allowed to access her judicial office at the Casey County Judicial Center, or any offices at other locations.

Murphy has six years left on her term.

