Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton made an impassioned plea for lawmakers to raise salaries for judicial branch employees on Tuesday. Speaking before the…
Kentucky is creating an electronic search warrant system that allows police to request and judges to approve or deny warrants online.The e-warrant system…
The head of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the past 14 months have been the most challenging in the history of the modern court system. However, as…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued new coronavirus restrictions that will affect courts across the state, including the delay of all jury trials until…
The chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court is renewing his call to lawmakers to redraw judicial boundaries in the state to ease caseloads in local…