The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways, and perhaps no one knows that better than parents of school age children.The Omicron variant of the…
A Bowling Green-based resettlement agency is helping coordinate efforts to assist refugee and immigrant families following last weekend’s devastating…
Some Warren County Public Schools bus drivers had tearful reunions with some of their students on Monday. It was their first time seeing each other since…
Warren County Public Schools are closing for the rest of the week, as the district goes into winter break, following last weekend’s…
Students from Future Farmers of America in Daviess and Henderson counties are bringing to the stage some of today’s mental health challenges faced by farm…
More Than Half of Kentucky School Districts Still Requiring Masks, Despite Reprieve from LegislatureMasking requirements are staying in place for many Kentucky school districts, despite the General Assembly revoking a statewide mask mandate for school…
A bus driver shortage in Kentucky and across the nation is adding to families’ stress as students return to school. The shortage of bus drivers is…
As schools struggle to continue in-person learning as COVID-19 surges across the nation, one school district in southern Kentucky is reporting a decrease…
Warren County Public Schools is facing the challenge of an increasing number of students in COVID quarantine, along with a shortage of bus drivers.Less…
The head of Warren County Public Schools is telling employees to be prepared for the possibility of a return to virtual learning.There’s a large number of…