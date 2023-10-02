Comic & Toy Convention heads to Owensboro with celebrity guests, cosplay, and collectibles

A new event is coming to Owensboro this weekend.

The Owensboro Comic & Toy Convention will bring together fans of pop culture for a weekend of all things “geek”.

Event promoter Jerrod Greer has put on a similar event in Lexington for several years and told WKU Public Radio that he's excited to bring the convention to a new city.

“This is our first in Owensboro,” he said. “The people in government in the City of Owensboro have been persistent for five or six years now that they want to bring cool things to their town, so they’ve been actively pursuing cool events.”

Greer noted that the big attraction for this event is the list of celebrity guests, which include Austin St. John from Power Rangers, Judith Hoag from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Warwick Davis from Star Wars and Willow.

Another star that will be on stage and available for photo ops is Tom Kenny, best known to audiences as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants and the “Ice King” from Adventure Time.

“Tom is just one of the nicest guys on the planet, and he is always willing to come out and help you try to start something or try to get something off the ground," stated Greer. "It was a no-brainer for us to ask Tom to do it, and he graciously agreed."

Tom Kenny not only joins the celebrity lineup but will also perform alongside his band, Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas, during a free concert on Saturday night.

The weekend will feature a cosplay contest and stage show, Q&A panels with the celebrity guests, vendors with rare collectibles, and a life-size replica of “Appa”, which is a mythical character from the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Greer said the goal of the convention is to have something for everyone to enjoy.

“It becomes a social event more than anything. It becomes a place where nerdy people can go and let their flag fly a little bit," commented Greer. "It’s the one place on the planet where a plumber and brain surgeon can get together and talk about their shared love of 1960s Spider-Man comics, Doctor Who, or whatever your thing may be.”

The event will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

