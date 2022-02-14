Kentucky tourism

-
Kentucky towns that depend on tourism revenue from small museums and festivals are being hit again by the recent surge of COVID-19.As a result, one…
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the state will mirror CDC guidelines on COVID-19 announced this week, that people who are fully vaccinated do not need…
One promising sign that life may be returning to “more normal” will be at the Henderson waterfront this spring. It’s the return of the riverboats.The…
The National Corvette Museum is capitalizing on a wave of adventure tourism in Kentucky. The Bowling Green facility welcomed more than a 250,000 visitors…
A new leader has been named for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. When Sherry Murphy takes the helm, it will be a homecoming of…
Southern Kentucky is seeing a huge boost in tourism spending. A new study shows a 10-county region including Barren, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties…
Kentucky added over 1,700 jobs in the tourism sector last year, bringing the total number of commonwealth residents employed in the tourism industry to…
A new report says the economic impact of tourism in Kentucky grew again last year.The study reports a $12 billion impact for tourism last year. That's up…