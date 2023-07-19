Daniel Cameron taps state Sen. Robby Mills to be running mate

Kentucky’s Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron has selected state Sen. Robby Mills as his running mate.

The Republican legislator from Henderson has served in the Senate since 2019 and previously served for one term in the state House.

Throughout his six years in Frankfort, Mills has sponsored a long list of conservative bills that passed into law–ranging from issues on abortion to propping up the state’s ailing coal industry.

In recent years, Mills sponsored laws that make it harder for utilities to retire coal-fired power plants—a measure the power industry says will raise costs for ratepayers–and another that would divest the state from financial companies that boycott fossil fuels.

He sponsored the new law banning transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams last year and in 2020 he sponsored a law requiring voters to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot.

When he was still in the House, he sponsored a law requiring doctors to tell patients that medically-induced abortions can be reversed—an unproven procedure that advocates said interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.