Kentucky politics

-
The Capitol rotunda was the site of a celebration of one of Kentucky’s signature industries Wednesday afternoon. It included references to what’s been an…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed Republican-drawn redistricting plans for the Kentucky House of Representatives and the state’s six congressional districts,…
-
Kentucky’s Secretary of State would like to see some minor modifications in election reforms adopted in 2021. Michael Adams supports giving the major…
-
Republicans will have an even easier time getting elected in Kentucky under new political maps for the legislature and Congress passed by lawmakers on…
-
Candidates for Congress, state legislature, local government and other political offices in Kentucky will have a couple more weeks to file their paperwork…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear called for unity during his State of the Commonwealth Address, saying Republicans and Democrats need to work together to help the state…
-
Lawmakers say they want to do more to prevent child abuse in Kentucky after years of troubling reports ranking the state as one of the worst for child…
-
So far two Democrats are running for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District seat with long-time Rep. John Yarmuth announcing he won’t run for reelection…
-
Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s transition team will help craft his administration, and he’s stacked it with well-connected bureaucrats, legislators…
-
Lieutenant Governor Jerry Abramson's assertion that the Fancy Farm picnic is no longer a relevant political event has inspired a growing backlash.In…