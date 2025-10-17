National Corvette Museum moving on plans to build new facility to preserve historic vehicles

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green has announced plans for a new facility to grow its preservation efforts.

The museum that sits off Interstate 65 is opening a new 66,000 square-foot collections facility to hold historic Corvettes and their artifacts.

The expansion is set to open in fall 2026 and will increase the museum’s capacity for vehicle preservation, small artifact conservation, and long-term storage.

“In 2027, we’ll actually be able to provide almost a behind-the-scenes tour to our guests,” said Ryan Eichler, the Corvette Museum’s Director of Marketing and Communications. “It allows us to open our doors and really let all Corvette fans see every Corvette that’s in our collection.”

Eichler said the new building will also allow the museum to accept new and rare vehicles, as well as historically significant materials that tell the story of Corvette design, innovation, racing and culture.

“This is a new building, but really a building that’s being built with our mission, which is to celebrate the legacy of America’s sports car,” Eichler added.

The museum was recently gifted a 1967 Corvette Sting Ray driven by astronaut Neil Armstrong. This new vehicle will be stored in the Collections building.

The expansion will allow the museum to care for and preserve vehicles like the one owned by Armstrong.

After breaking ground for the Collections building, the museum was given $2.1 million in donations for a capital campaign supporting the project that’ll offset the cost of the building.