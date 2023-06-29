© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky CPE, WKU say diversity in higher education still possible following U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry,
Alana WatsonKevin Willis
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
WKU
/

The head of Kentucky’s higher education system says he remains committed to diversity following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that strikes down affirmative action programs.

A 6-3 decision released Thursday said the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional. The ruling means schools will have to look for new ways to achieve a diverse student body.

Aaron Thompson is president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, and the first Black person to hold that position. He said race has been only one factor in deciding student admissions across the state.

Lisa Autry
/
Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky CPE, in a photo taken during an interview at WKU Public Radio.

“We use diversity of income, we use diversity of ethnicity, race, internationalization. We use a variety of things to look at how we create a student body they can learn from.”

Thompson said he’s still reviewing the Supreme Court ruling and will ensure Kentucky universities stay within the law. He added that he doesn’t think the decision will prohibit schools from considering an applicant’s background.

“Our society is a global society. Not all of us look the same, act the same, even speak the same. If colleges don’t set themselves up and take that into consideration and pretend we’re a monolithic group, then we’re not doing what higher learning is calling us to do.”

Supporters of affirmative action point to language in Chief Justice John Roberts’ 
majority opinion that said schools can still consider how race has impacted a student’s life—something that could be conveyed through an application essay or interview.

Reaction from WKU

Western Kentucky University said Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action programs will not impact its admissions process.

The school’s Co-Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officers, Michael Crowe, Jr. and Molly Kerby, said in an email to faculty and staff Thursday that WKU’s admission policies “are based on an applicant’s academic achievement and do not incorporate demographic characteristics – including race – in determining an applicant’s eligibility for admission. As such, this ruling does not affect the university’s admission practices.”

University spokesperson Jace Lux said admissions counselors are preparing to answer questions by prospective students and family members following the Supreme Court decision.

“I think the important thing is going to just be very clear and to remind individuals that this ruling will not have any bearing on their eligibility to attend WKU,” Lux said.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, WKU pointed to statistics showing students from underrepresented minority groups in fall of 2022 made up the largest percentage of an incoming class in school history.

Tags
News WKUaffirmative actionU.S. Supreme CourtHigher Educationrace
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
See stories by Lisa Autry
Alana Watson
Former student intern Alana Watson rejoined WKU Public Radio in August 2020 as the Ohio Valley ReSource economics reporter. She transitioned to the station's All Things Considered Host in July of 2020. Watson is a 2017 graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a B.A. in Broadcasting Journalism. She also has her M.A in Communications from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN. Watson is a Nashville native and has interned at WPLN-FM in Nashville. In 2019, she won a Tennessee AP Broadcaster & Editors Award for her sports feature on Belmont University's smallest point guard. While at WKU Public Radio she won Best College Radio Reporter in 2016 from the Kentucky Ap Broadcasters Association for her work on post-apartheid South Africa. Watson was previously at Wisconsin Public Radio as thier 2nd Century Fellow where she did general assignment and feature reporting in Milwaukee.
See stories by Alana Watson
Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Kevin Willis